Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Up 5.9%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) rose 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 14,632,776 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 25,427,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America upped their target price on Canopy Growth from $0.56 to $0.66 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.02.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $556.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 328.88%. The business had revenue of $51.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 8,809 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after buying an additional 70,929 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 25,878 shares in the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

