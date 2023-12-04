Capita (LON:CPI) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Capita (LON:CPI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Capita stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 20.60 ($0.26). 6,417,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,337,303. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £350.20 million, a PE ratio of -1,030.00, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.68. Capita has a twelve month low of GBX 15.26 ($0.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 44.92 ($0.57).

In related news, insider Tim Weller bought 539,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £91,659.92 ($115,776.08). In related news, insider Tim Weller purchased 539,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £91,659.92 ($115,776.08). Also, insider David S. Lowden bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £17,000 ($21,472.78). Insiders bought a total of 641,168 shares of company stock worth $10,900,811 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

