Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Short Interest Update

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the October 31st total of 49,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Capital Product Partners Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CPLP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.84. The stock had a trading volume of 47,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,651. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $285.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $95.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.94 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Product Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 597.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 237,362 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,237,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 7.1% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,746,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,383,000 after acquiring an additional 115,371 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 51.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 187,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 64,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $857,000. 38.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

