Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA – Free Report) by 74.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,195 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,982,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,479,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,162,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,225,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition alerts:

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCA opened at $10.82 on Monday. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.68.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Profile

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology; financial and business services; healthcare and technology; and media and telecom sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.