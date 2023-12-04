CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,270,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the October 31st total of 7,900,000 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CareMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Get CareMax alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CMAX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CareMax Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMAX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in CareMax in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMAX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 425,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,100. CareMax has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $79.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.07.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $201.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.16 million. CareMax had a negative net margin of 27.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. Research analysts anticipate that CareMax will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CareMax

(Get Free Report)

CareMax, Inc provides chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.