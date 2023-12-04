Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0994 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CCIF remained flat at $7.70 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 67,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,045. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $10.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund Company Profile
Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
