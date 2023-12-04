Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0994 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCIF remained flat at $7.70 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 67,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,045. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $10.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80.

Get Carlyle Credit Income Fund alerts:

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Company Profile

In related news, Portfolio Manager Nishil Mehta bought 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $101,346.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 13,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,346. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Carlyle Credit Income Fund news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg purchased 1,269,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $10,816,455.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,785,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,773,550.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Portfolio Manager Nishil Mehta purchased 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $101,346.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 13,300 shares in the company, valued at $101,346. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,295,166 shares of company stock valued at $11,016,090.

(Get Free Report)

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.