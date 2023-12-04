CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Position Trimmed by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,520 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in CarMax were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $99,730,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 29.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,400,000 after acquiring an additional 805,438 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at $47,033,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at $46,667,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 119.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 769,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,447,000 after acquiring an additional 418,078 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $67.39 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.52.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

