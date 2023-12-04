Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Stake Lifted by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $3,052,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of CCL opened at $15.76 on Monday. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $19.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The company’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

