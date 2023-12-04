Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Short Interest Update

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the October 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

CUK stock opened at $14.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 378,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,351,232. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 13,694,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,122,000 after acquiring an additional 376,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,181,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,578,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,745,000 after acquiring an additional 462,903 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,201,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,215,000 after acquiring an additional 209,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 2,791,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

