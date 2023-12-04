Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Bought by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,324 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Casella Waste Systems worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 110.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,266,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,718,000 after acquiring an additional 664,068 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,801,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,882,000 after buying an additional 532,019 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 20.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,937,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,845,000 after buying an additional 498,318 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,106,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 94.3% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 821,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,270,000 after buying an additional 398,599 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CWST traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.97. The stock had a trading volume of 61,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,605. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 130.66, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $95.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $352.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CWST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

