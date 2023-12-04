Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Bought by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,324 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Casella Waste Systems worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 110.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,266,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,718,000 after acquiring an additional 664,068 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,801,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,882,000 after buying an additional 532,019 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 20.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,937,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,845,000 after buying an additional 498,318 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,106,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 94.3% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 821,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,270,000 after buying an additional 398,599 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:CWST traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.97. The stock had a trading volume of 61,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,605. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 130.66, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $95.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CWST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Casella Waste Systems
Casella Waste Systems Profile
Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Casella Waste Systems
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Snowflake’s bullish tailwind is turning into a gale-force wind
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Pure Storage stock fumbles for a rare buying opportunity
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 2 energy drink makers to wake up your portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.