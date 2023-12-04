Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CWST. TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.00.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $83.62 on Thursday. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $95.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $352.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1,060.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 295,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,710,000 after buying an additional 55,441 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 308.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 307,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,384,000 after buying an additional 50,620 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

