Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,825 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 1.61% of Castle Biosciences worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 561.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 49.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 247.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSTL traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,768. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.17. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $29.59.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $61.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.94 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 17,342 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $348,921.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,163.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 17,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $348,921.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,163.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $115,606.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,610.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,927 shares of company stock worth $601,622 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

