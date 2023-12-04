CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.01

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.01 and last traded at $58.89, with a volume of 9901 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBIZ in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CBZ

CBIZ Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.53 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CBIZ

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,911 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $215,926.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,156,470.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $215,926.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,156,470.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $397,173.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,522,473.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,019 shares of company stock worth $682,921. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBIZ

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 60.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the first quarter valued at $1,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CBIZ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,105,000 after buying an additional 23,498 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CBIZ by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,814,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

(Get Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.