Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Sets New 52-Week High at $181.82

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $181.82 and last traded at $181.54, with a volume of 1087075 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CBOE. Argus cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 93.58 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,652,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,077,000 after acquiring an additional 116,565 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,600,000 after acquiring an additional 43,446 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 15.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,728,000 after acquiring an additional 289,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 24.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,266,000 after acquiring an additional 342,505 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

