CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Position Lifted by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 98,156.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 220,922,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,830,686,000 after buying an additional 220,698,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,405,000 after buying an additional 148,971 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,926,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,311,000 after buying an additional 226,861 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,726,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,146,000 after buying an additional 112,976 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,529,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,264,000 after buying an additional 454,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $81.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.65. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $89.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

