Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Short Interest Update

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,030,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the October 31st total of 7,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 940,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 158.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 55.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $140.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.33. Celanese has a 52-week low of $97.12 and a 52-week high of $142.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.24.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

