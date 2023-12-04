Celanese (NYSE:CE) Sets New 1-Year High at $142.31

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $142.31 and last traded at $142.29, with a volume of 37848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.04.

CE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.24.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.3% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Celanese by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Celanese by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

