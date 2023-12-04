Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla Sells 14,916 Shares

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 14,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.06, for a total value of C$537,870.96.

Celestica Stock Performance

CLS traded down C$0.42 on Monday, hitting C$36.22. 197,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,628. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.23. Celestica Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.31 and a 52 week high of C$38.95.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.63 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 3.7464213 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLS. Raymond James upped their price target on Celestica from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Celestica from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

