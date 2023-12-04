Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLS. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.89.

CLS opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43. Celestica has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $28.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 2.13.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Celestica had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Celestica will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Celestica by 2,775.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Celestica in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

