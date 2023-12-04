Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) CAO Lazarus Krikorian Sells 2,000 Shares

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $407,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cencora Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of COR traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $203.76. 1,044,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,974. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.48 and a 52-week high of $205.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.07. Cencora had a return on equity of 451.42% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $68.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cencora

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its position in Cencora by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Cencora by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Cencora by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Cencora by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Cencora by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COR. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cencora in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.36.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

