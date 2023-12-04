Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) CAO Lazarus Krikorian Sells 2,000 Shares

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $407,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Cencora Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of COR traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $203.76. 1,044,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,974. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.48 and a 52-week high of $205.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.07. Cencora had a return on equity of 451.42% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $68.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its position in Cencora by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Cencora by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Cencora by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Cencora by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Cencora by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on COR. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cencora in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.36.
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
