Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Short Interest Down 13.2% in November

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,560,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the October 31st total of 38,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,944,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $17.24. 3,895,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,508,251. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.54. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 15.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

