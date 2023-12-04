Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Short Interest Update

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,560,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the October 31st total of 38,670,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Cenovus Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 48,992,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $855,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,530,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,320,000 after purchasing an additional 869,663 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,412,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $676,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,082 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,530,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $263,777,000 after acquiring an additional 777,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of CVE traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.24. 3,895,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,508,251. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.54. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $21.37. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.08.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.1008 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

