Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,461 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.06% of Centene worth $20,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Centene by 79,760.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,037,178,000 after purchasing an additional 459,574,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Centene by 84,741.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $713,235,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 1,558.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.39.

Centene Stock Up 1.6 %

CNC stock opened at $74.88 on Monday. Centene Co. has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $87.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.11 and a 200-day moving average of $67.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.