Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 775,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 687,204 shares.The stock last traded at $27.53 and had previously closed at $26.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CERE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.45.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc purchased 5,480,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.81 per share, for a total transaction of $124,999,986.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,679,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,155,804.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc purchased 5,480,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.81 per share, for a total transaction of $124,999,986.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,679,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,155,804.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $1,203,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $65,085.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,501 shares of company stock worth $2,767,443 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 59.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

