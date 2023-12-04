Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 26,051 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,051 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $10,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 162.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 109.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDX stock opened at $59.54 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $59.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.05. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

