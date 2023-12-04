Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 67,260 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,260 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $13,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $139.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $169.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.68 and a 200-day moving average of $124.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

