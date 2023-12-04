Cerity Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 285,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,438,988,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,675,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,170,000 after buying an additional 1,329,754 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17,543.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,252,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,758,000 after buying an additional 1,245,031 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,201,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,170,000 after buying an additional 916,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,990,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

BATS COWZ opened at $50.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.3003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

