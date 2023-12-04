Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,316 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $11,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 174.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $511,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 1.1 %

APO stock opened at $91.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.16 and a 12 month high of $93.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.94.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 111.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apollo Global Management

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,670,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.