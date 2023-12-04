Cerity Partners LLC Buys 14,985 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,985 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $14,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,766,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,457,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after acquiring an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,187,000 after acquiring an additional 103,934 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $533,805,000 after acquiring an additional 231,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 98,548.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,336,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,171 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.1 %

TROW stock opened at $102.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.18.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.52%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,040 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,895. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

