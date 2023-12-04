Cerity Partners LLC Buys 16,438 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,172 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,438 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $16,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 44.8% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 80.7% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 300 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. HSBC started coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Trading Down 0.2 %

American Express stock opened at $173.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $182.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.38 and its 200 day moving average is $160.94.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

