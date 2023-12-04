Cerity Partners LLC Buys 20,322 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,322 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $15,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,004,831,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,455,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,124 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2,121.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,297,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,584 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,130,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,738,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,754,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,764,000 after purchasing an additional 76,645 shares during the period.

Shares of QQQM opened at $159.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.92 and its 200 day moving average is $151.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $106.88 and a 12-month high of $162.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2448 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

