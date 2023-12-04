Cerity Partners LLC Buys 387 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $12,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

VEEV opened at $178.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $225.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.76.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total value of $977,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,216,254.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total value of $977,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,216,254.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,768 shares of company stock valued at $7,990,190. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. StockNews.com cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VEEV

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.