Cerity Partners LLC Buys 64,832 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,464 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,832 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $15,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in shares of Target by 465.3% during the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 277 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $134.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.00 and its 200-day moving average is $125.32. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

