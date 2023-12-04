Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,319 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $12,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 236.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $100,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPIP stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.30.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

