Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $16,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 97,540.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,571,088,000 after purchasing an additional 244,216,016 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1,414.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $572,224,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 32.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,177,840,000 after purchasing an additional 715,425 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at $205,999,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $546.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $562.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $496.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.61.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

