Cerity Partners LLC Has $10.54 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 28,256 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $10,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $26.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.59. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

