Cerity Partners LLC Has $15.55 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,677 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $15,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 40.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 82.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $47.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.91 and its 200-day moving average is $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.66.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

