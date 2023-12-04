Cerity Partners LLC Has $17.13 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $353.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $91.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.42. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $282.21 and a fifty-two week high of $387.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $360.68 and a 200-day moving average of $351.07.

Insider Activity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total transaction of $1,983,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 51,905 shares in the company, valued at $18,218,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total value of $1,983,501.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 51,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,218,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,911 shares of company stock worth $17,624,025. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $347.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.