Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 1,246 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $14,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,333,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,765,000 after buying an additional 50,501 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 465.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 68,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,541,000 after buying an additional 26,610 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $262.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.28. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $216.20 and a 52-week high of $264.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

