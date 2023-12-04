Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,458 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $11,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after acquiring an additional 195,401 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 3.3 %

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $143.51 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $157.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

