Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,749 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Eastman Chemical worth $16,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 10.4% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 23,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 43.2% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 53,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 259.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after buying an additional 100,100 shares in the last quarter. Mirova boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 28.5% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 3,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 6.4% during the second quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $85.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $92.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

