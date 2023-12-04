Cerity Partners LLC Sells 7,482 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,482 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $14,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. United Bank raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.14.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE EL opened at $131.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $283.62. The company has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.14 and its 200 day moving average is $160.47.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.