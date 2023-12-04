CGC Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 135,524 Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 135,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,000. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of CGC Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. CGC Financial Services LLC owned about 0.31% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 81.7% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NULV traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.45. 108,774 shares of the company traded hands. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.24.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.