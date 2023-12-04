CGC Financial Services LLC Invests $9.73 Million in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 91,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of CGC Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,656. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.93.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.