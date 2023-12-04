CGC Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 398,793 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 398,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,919,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 17.5% of CGC Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.26. The company had a trading volume of 11,389,384 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

