CGC Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 690,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,129,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 32.6% of CGC Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. CGC Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,597,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.42. 2,569,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,243,508. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.01. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $78.73. The company has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.