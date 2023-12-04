CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in CGI by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the first quarter valued at $1,522,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CGI by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CGI by 10.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,395,000 after purchasing an additional 32,280 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in CGI by 46.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $102.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.68. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.35 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.33. CGI had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

