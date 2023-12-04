Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,426,200 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the October 31st total of 11,374,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 58.5 days.

Champion Iron Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CIAFF opened at $5.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $5.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

