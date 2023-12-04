Chanos & Co LP Has $301,000 Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Chanos & Co LP lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up 0.1% of Chanos & Co LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Chanos & Co LP’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth $434,000. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 24,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,901 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.45. 2,951,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,109,745. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.33 and a 1 year high of $91.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.64.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

