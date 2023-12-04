Chanos & Co LP Sells 1,810 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Chanos & Co LP lessened its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.1% of Chanos & Co LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Chanos & Co LP’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $187,715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,507,000 after purchasing an additional 28,812,227 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after buying an additional 1,249,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,742.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,220,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.16. 1,107,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,652. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.26.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4853 per share. This represents a $5.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

